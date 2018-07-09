Today’s Headlines

  • What dockless bike-share can teach us about cities (Sierra Club)
  • How California cities are addressing dockless e-scooters (Wehoville)
  • Jump bike-share takes hold in Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
  • Palm Springs to get a road diet, bike lanes (Desert Sun)
  • Napa County reports decline in bike thefts (Napa Valley Register)
  • Daily bike riding reduces obesity (Road.cc)
  • LeBron James could cycle all the way to his new job—but vehicles block the bike lanes (KPCC)
  • Stop it already with the hating on bicyclists (Press Democrat)
  • SF: Uber and Lyft are hoarding data (Mission Local)
  • Ride-hailing could improve transportation instead of undercutting it (Washington Top News)
  • Billions of dollars at stake in gas tax fight (Press Democrat)
  • Gas tax repeal is a front for national GOP get-out-the-vote effort (Politico)

