Today’s Headlines
- What dockless bike-share can teach us about cities (Sierra Club)
- How California cities are addressing dockless e-scooters (Wehoville)
- Jump bike-share takes hold in Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- Palm Springs to get a road diet, bike lanes (Desert Sun)
- Napa County reports decline in bike thefts (Napa Valley Register)
- Daily bike riding reduces obesity (Road.cc)
- LeBron James could cycle all the way to his new job—but vehicles block the bike lanes (KPCC)
- Stop it already with the hating on bicyclists (Press Democrat)
- SF: Uber and Lyft are hoarding data (Mission Local)
- Ride-hailing could improve transportation instead of undercutting it (Washington Top News)
- Billions of dollars at stake in gas tax fight (Press Democrat)
- Gas tax repeal is a front for national GOP get-out-the-vote effort (Politico)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF