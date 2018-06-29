Today’s Headlines

  • E-bikes can make bike-share even better (Curbed)
  • Why pooling rides is crucial for our transportation future (Wall Street Journal)
  • Palm Desert projects set to receive funding from gas tax (Palm Desert Patch)
  • At this rate, it will take Concord 966 years to reach its 22-year housing goal (SF Gate)
  • Anyone can use Uber’s new map-making tool (Co.Design)
  • Federal tax act will harm affordable housing (The American Prospect)
  • Imagine what infrastructure we could build instead of giving a huge tax cut to the rich (The American Prospect)
  • Housing costs—because of zoning restrictions, not construction costs—are misleading decisions about inflation policies (Bloomberg)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF