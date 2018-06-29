Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes can make bike-share even better (Curbed)
- Why pooling rides is crucial for our transportation future (Wall Street Journal)
- Palm Desert projects set to receive funding from gas tax (Palm Desert Patch)
- At this rate, it will take Concord 966 years to reach its 22-year housing goal (SF Gate)
- Anyone can use Uber’s new map-making tool (Co.Design)
- Federal tax act will harm affordable housing (The American Prospect)
- Imagine what infrastructure we could build instead of giving a huge tax cut to the rich (The American Prospect)
- Housing costs—because of zoning restrictions, not construction costs—are misleading decisions about inflation policies (Bloomberg)
