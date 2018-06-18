Bike Fans Increasing in State Capitol

Jump's North American distribution warehouse in Sacramento. Image from Jump, by Ryan Rzepecki
Sacramento is working to turn itself into a bike-friendly city. Jump bikes recently introduced an all-electric dockless bike-share fleet and the city just built new two-way protected bike lanes, with plans for more bike-encouraging infrastructure in the works. State Capitol workers are taking notice.

Capitol Morning Report (CMR), a daily newsletter about events and hearings related to state politics, ran a short post on a few of the people who have discovered the new bike stuff. Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), for example, planned a quick bike trip and ended up riding for more than an hour along the Sacramento River Trail. In his dress clothes. On a warm day.

The CMR quotes McCarty saying that the bikes can help people get out of their cars, reduce congestion, and help improve air quality. Others in the short post describe the bikes as easy, convenient, and fun.

Let’s hope more elected officials and decision makers try them out in Sacramento—and realize that same bike-friendly infrastructure could do wonders for their own communities. Building our cities to not just accommodate new riders but welcome them, and offering them easy, convenient, fun ways to access bike infrastructure, will expand the benefits of biking, including personal health, way beyond the current numbers of riders.

Plus it never hurts to see more people on bikes, wearing whatever they want, including dress clothes.

    Same here – at first I couldn’t believe he (Republican McCarthy) would be so into bikes! Though really, any Conservative should be into bikes as transportation. They allow us to be more self-sufficient (not needing a gallon of gas to get a gallon of milk) and bikeways require far less government funding. Bikes should be embraced by both sides of the political spectrum – if they stuck to their core traditional values.

    And changed party affiliation!

    For a moment, I was really confused as to when Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) had moved to Sacramento.

    Sacramento has a much better claim to the title of cycling-friendly city than does SF or any Bay Area city. The roads are paved, for starters. I mean PAVED. I don’t know how the Sac bike shops stay in business without the constant parade of bent rims and broken spokes that SF and Oakland and Berkeley dole out.

    Sacramento also has bike lanes on both sides of many major one-way streets. This makes a huge difference, since you needn’t necessarily cross the street to turn on or off it. If you need to turn left and then left again, you can do that and stay in bike lanes. There are also parking-protected bike lanes, and that’s really nice. Their implementation is much better than Oakland’s.

    If you want to take a nice bike ride, take Capitol Corridor up to Sacramento and bike up the American River Trail. Whether you’re in the city or on the trail you’ll have a great time.

