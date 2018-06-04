Today’s Headlines

  • Who are the big donors in California election campaigns (Cal Matters)
  • Cities blame scooters for traffic problems, and give cars a pass (Bay City Beacon)
  • When public transportation leads to gentrification (NRDC)
  • They already tried this, and lost in court, but US EPA once again plans to cancel CA’s emissions waiver (Green Car Reports)
  • Lyft to buy Motivate, which runs bike-share in Bay Area, NY, DC, Portland, and other cities (CNET)
  • More on money to electrify CA transportation system (Clean Technica)
  • Other states also investing in electric infrastructure for transportation (GMT2)
  • The yellow school bus needs a green upgrade (CityLab)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF