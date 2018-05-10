Today’s Headlines
- Happy Bike to Work Day (in the Bay Area)
- San Francisco gears up (ABC)
- Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition says park your car and ride (KSRO)
- Palo Alto joins the fray (Palo Alto Online)
- Suisun man selected as Solano County Bike Commuter of the Year (Daily Republic)
- Santa Clarita celebrates Bike Month (Signal SCV)
- How to kill a bike lane (CityLab)
- Use San Diego Metro parking lots for housing (Voice of San Diego)
- Napa doesn’t plan to widen roads in north county (Napa Valley Register)
- SMART may get to Windsor yet, if voters are willing (Sonoma West)
