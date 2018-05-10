Today’s Headlines

  • Happy Bike to Work Day (in the Bay Area)
    • San Francisco gears up (ABC)
    • Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition says park your car and ride (KSRO)
    • Palo Alto joins the fray (Palo Alto Online)
    • Suisun man selected as Solano County Bike Commuter of the Year (Daily Republic)
  • Santa Clarita celebrates Bike Month (Signal SCV)
  • How to kill a bike lane (CityLab)
  • Use San Diego Metro parking lots for housing (Voice of San Diego)
  • Napa doesn’t plan to widen roads in north county (Napa Valley Register)
  • SMART may get to Windsor yet, if voters are willing (Sonoma West)

