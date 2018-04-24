Today’s Headlines

  • America before Earth Day: What a mess (NY Times)
  • For Earth Day, Trump ended ability of parks to ban sales of water in plastic bottles (EcoNews)
  • SANDAG holds public workshops on transportation plans (Patch)
  • Third lane opens on Richmond San Rafael Bridge during commute hours (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Big rig hits message sign on highway 99 near Galt, spills boulders (Sacramento Bee)
  • Bill allowing BART to build housing near its stations moves forward (MPA)
    • APA digs in to oppose it–because local control (Planetizen)
  • Political intrigue, the BOE’s redistricting, and the gas tax (Capitol Weekly)
  • Federal court overturns delay on fines for not meeting auto efficiency standards (Electrek)
  • Federal regulation on autonomous vehicles might be “petering out” after crashes (Jalopnik)
  • What’s behind falling transit ridership (Ethan Elkind)
  • CA legislative leaders are not really committed to transparency on harassment claims (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF