Today’s Headlines
- America before Earth Day: What a mess (NY Times)
- For Earth Day, Trump ended ability of parks to ban sales of water in plastic bottles (EcoNews)
- SANDAG holds public workshops on transportation plans (Patch)
- Third lane opens on Richmond San Rafael Bridge during commute hours (Marin Independent Journal)
- Big rig hits message sign on highway 99 near Galt, spills boulders (Sacramento Bee)
- Bill allowing BART to build housing near its stations moves forward (MPA)
- APA digs in to oppose it–because local control (Planetizen)
- Political intrigue, the BOE’s redistricting, and the gas tax (Capitol Weekly)
- Federal court overturns delay on fines for not meeting auto efficiency standards (Electrek)
- Federal regulation on autonomous vehicles might be “petering out” after crashes (Jalopnik)
- What’s behind falling transit ridership (Ethan Elkind)
- CA legislative leaders are not really committed to transparency on harassment claims (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF