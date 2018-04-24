Today’s Headlines

America before Earth Day: What a mess (NY Times)

For Earth Day, Trump ended ability of parks to ban sales of water in plastic bottles (EcoNews)

SANDAG holds public workshops on transportation plans (Patch)

Third lane opens on Richmond San Rafael Bridge during commute hours (Marin Independent Journal)

Big rig hits message sign on highway 99 near Galt, spills boulders (Sacramento Bee)

Bill allowing BART to build housing near its stations moves forward (MPA) APA digs in to oppose it–because local control (Planetizen)

Political intrigue, the BOE’s redistricting, and the gas tax (Capitol Weekly)

Federal court overturns delay on fines for not meeting auto efficiency standards (Electrek)

Federal regulation on autonomous vehicles might be “petering out” after crashes (Jalopnik)

What’s behind falling transit ridership (Ethan Elkind)

CA legislative leaders are not really committed to transparency on harassment claims (LA Times)

