Today’s Headlines
- Hemet police focus enforcement on pedestrians, “jaywalkers,” not speeders (Press Enterprise)
- Significantly “more dense” development planned for San Jose Berryessa “transit village” (Mercury News) includes a sea of parking (Systemic Failure)
- Cities struggle with what to do about bike-share (Bicycle Retailer)
- More on housing bill that died in committee (Daily Cal, Daily Journal)
- New bill would allow BART to build housing at its stations (Curbed)
- Redding highway plagued by fatalities, speeders—but it’s not so easy just to lower speed limit (Record Searchlight)
- LA looks to fast-track Musk’s car tunnels (LA Times)
- Solar farm opens on former Chevron landfill in Richmond (East Bay Times)
- Throw anything at it: USEPA says CA fuel rules will make cars unsafe (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF