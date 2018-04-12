Today’s Headlines
- If you want cyclists to follow the law, make it possible for them to do so without dying (Bike Snob)
- San Diego pledges to ramp up efforts to eliminate pedestrian deaths (San Diego Union Tribune)
- After pedestrian seriously injured, Watsonville to add a flashing beacon (Register-Pajaronian)
- Caltrain launches program to speed boarding—bikes first (Peninsula Moves)
- Bill would increase bike access on buses (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- Tesla blames the driver in fatal crash (Financial Review)
- The Oakland A’s think a gondola would solve transit at a new ballpark (NBC)
- Uber wants all the travel data (Wired)
- Lyft likes Wiener’s housing bill (SF Curbed)
- Tiny Truckee shows how to do infill (Sacramento Bee)
- The housing crisis is global, not local (CityLab)
- Activists urge Jerry Brown to phase out California oil production (Sacramento Bee)
