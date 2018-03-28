Today’s Headlines
- The four-letter word changing car commutes (Governing)
- Surprise! Proposed road diet on Orange Grove Blvd provokes anti-safety backlash (Curbed)
- Tesla crash under federal investigation (US News)
- Uber withdraws application for permit to test autonomous vehicles in California (NY Times, US News)
- So far, no companies have applied for AV testing permits in California (SF Examiner)
- Spinlister—peer-to-peer bike rental program—to shut down (Bicycle Retailer)
- “Rideshare” (sic) vs. urban transit (The American Prospect)
- Give California some credit for China’s success with electric vehicles, maybe (Bloomberg)
- Orange County pushes homeless off streets, but people with homes won’t let them anywhere near (LA Times)
- Facebook sued for allowing discriminatory housing ads (Curbed)
- What a citizenship question on the US Census could mean for California (Sacramento Bee)
