Today’s Headlines
- Sure, climate change is real, says Chevron, but it’s your fault, not ours (The Verge)
- Driverless cars are not safe (LA Times)
- It looks like Uber’s technology failed (LA Times), but pedestrian blaming begins in earnest:
- Pedestrians are a “growing safety concern” (Wall Street Journal)
- It’s “uncomfortable” to be an unwitting participant in self-driving car experimentation (Wired)
- A collective shrug (Jalopnik)
- Walk defensively (Car2)
- Rail “buffs” fight removal of unused train tracks for a bike trail (Sacramento Bee)
- That huge mass of garbage floating in the ocean is now four times the size of California (San Francisco Chronicle, LA Times)
- CTC adopts “transportation improvement” plan (Transport Topics)
- San Luis Obispo awarded state gas tax money for highway improvements, “congestion relief” (San Luis Obispo)
