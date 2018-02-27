Today’s Headlines
- How gas tax dollars are being spent (OrovilleMR)
- CA regulators okay DMV rules for driverless vehicles (SF Chronicle)
- Electric vehicles in the fast lane (Capitol Weekly)
- A list of some of the safety rules being sidelined under Trump (US News & World Report)
- Shortage of construction workers is making the housing crisis worse (East Bay Times)
- Napa County among those missing affordable housing targets (Napa Valley Register)
- Study: Don’t blame CEQA for housing shortage (Business Journals)
- The health effects of poverty and racism (Clean Technica)
