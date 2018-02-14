Today’s Headlines

  • The pirate mentality of autonomous vehicle developers should worry us (The Verge)
  • U.S. Senate duking it out over autonomous vehicle regulation (Wall Street Journal)
  • A second Turlock cyclist killed on a busy street, and the most salient aspect for the Modesto Bee: Dark clothing, no helmet.
  • West Hollywood neighborhood council fights bike and bus lanes: “The city will come to a complete stop!” (Curbed)
  • More lanes! More lanes! People really believe that adding a lane for cars will solve congestion on the Richmond Bridge (Fox)
  • Federal infrastructure plan:
  • Maybe California can meet its EV goals (Sacramento Bee)
  • San Diego County needs to get serious about climate change (Voice of San Diego)
  • Berkeley plans to develop its own cryptocurrency to fund affordable housing (The Architects Newspaper)

