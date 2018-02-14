Today’s Headlines
- The pirate mentality of autonomous vehicle developers should worry us (The Verge)
- U.S. Senate duking it out over autonomous vehicle regulation (Wall Street Journal)
- A second Turlock cyclist killed on a busy street, and the most salient aspect for the Modesto Bee: Dark clothing, no helmet.
- West Hollywood neighborhood council fights bike and bus lanes: “The city will come to a complete stop!” (Curbed)
- More lanes! More lanes! People really believe that adding a lane for cars will solve congestion on the Richmond Bridge (Fox)
- Federal infrastructure plan:
- That’s a no (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
- It’s not a $1.5 trillion plan—it’s a reduction in spending (CityLab)
- And it’s gunning for transit (Politico)
- Maybe California can meet its EV goals (Sacramento Bee)
- San Diego County needs to get serious about climate change (Voice of San Diego)
- Berkeley plans to develop its own cryptocurrency to fund affordable housing (The Architects Newspaper)
