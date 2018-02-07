Today’s Headlines

  • L.A.’s traffic congestion is “world’s worst” again. Maybe it’s time to get out of those cars? (LA Times)
  • Woefully outdated driver licensing laws kill cyclists (Outside Online)
  • Office of Traffic Safety says that CA drivers are “putting down” their phones (but so what? They just attach them to their windshields) (Sacramento Bee)
  • Vallejo joins cities enforcing pedestrian safety—and blaming pedestrians, rather than street design, for crashes (Times Herald)
  • City of Elk Grove wants to sprawl further into farmland (Sacramento Bee)
  • CV Link gets state funding (CBS)
  • Gas tax money going for highway expansion, rail projects in SoCal (MyNewsLA)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF