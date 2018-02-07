Today’s Headlines

L.A.’s traffic congestion is “world’s worst” again. Maybe it’s time to get out of those cars? (LA Times)

Woefully outdated driver licensing laws kill cyclists (Outside Online)

Office of Traffic Safety says that CA drivers are “putting down” their phones (but so what? They just attach them to their windshields) (Sacramento Bee)

Vallejo joins cities enforcing pedestrian safety—and blaming pedestrians, rather than street design, for crashes (Times Herald)

City of Elk Grove wants to sprawl further into farmland (Sacramento Bee)

CV Link gets state funding (CBS)

Gas tax money going for highway expansion, rail projects in SoCal (MyNewsLA)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF