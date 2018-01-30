Today’s Headlines
- Berkeley unveils a “street for everybody” (Berkeleyside, UC Berkeley)
- New bike lanes going up in Redlands (Redlands Daily Facts)
- A legal opinion was needed to allow dockless bike-share in San Diego (San Diego Union Tribune)
- BRT plan in San Jose dies because residents fear “traffic” (Mercury News)
- CA Natural Resources Agency releases update on climate adaptation strategies (Yuba Net)
- It’s difficult to get data from Lyft and Uber, but there are workarounds (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- LA Times editorial board calls for state audit of high speed rail
- How an uninhabited island in the Pacific got to be a Strava hotspot (Atlas Obscura)
- Strava heat maps reveal military locations (The Verge)
- Sonoma offers a bike mechanic certification class for teens (Sonoma News)
- Volvo to test autonomous buses in Singapore (The Engineer)
