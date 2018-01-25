Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Councilwoman Thinks Red/Purple Line Subway Unsafe for Her and Daughter (LAT)
  • Fresno Mayor Defends Stance on Access to San Joaquin River (Fresno Bee)
  • SANDAG Breaks Ground on Trail to Connect Oceanside to DTSD (Union-Tribune)
  • Ventura Supes Use State/Fed. Funds to Fund Three Bikeways (The Acorn)
  • Car-Free Davis Is Busy, Growing (Davis Enterprise)
  • New Designs For DTLA Grand Avenue Project (Downtown News)
  • More on Wiener’s Transit Zoning Bill (Curbed)
  • Napa Family Sues Caltrans Over Fatal Bike Crash Caused by Railroad Tracks (Napa Register)
  • TN Man Trusted Jesus to Drive His Truck. It Flipped Five Times (SacBee)
  • Commentary: California Can’t Build a Bullet Train (EastBayTimes/MercNews)
  • Commentary: Bullet Train Audit Requests Gain Traction (OC Register)

