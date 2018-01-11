Today’s Headlines
- Governor Brown announces budget plan (KSBW)
- Watsonville gets grant to plant trees (Register-Pajaronian)
- San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is ineffective (Fresno Bee)
- Divisive Republican rep Issa is the latest to retire (Voice of San Diego)
- California proves that climate change policies don’t kill jobs (Washington Post)
- The next climate fight in California will be harder, because it will be about cars (Cal Matters)
- In face of high pedestrian crashes, Sacramento police spend time and money to warn, enforce pedestrian crossing rules—but ignore the actual danger (car drivers) (CBS)
- UCLA community skeptical of Musk’s tunnel idea (Daily Bruin)
- Hundreds of homes destroyed, highway closed at least until Monday due to mud in Santa Barbara area (ABC)
- CA regulators to decide fate of its last nuclear reactor (SF Chronicle)
- Proposal to raise Bay Area bridge tolls gets a boost (SF Chronicle)
