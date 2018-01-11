Today’s Headlines

  • Governor Brown announces budget plan (KSBW)
  • Watsonville gets grant to plant trees (Register-Pajaronian)
  • San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is ineffective (Fresno Bee)
  • Divisive Republican rep Issa is the latest to retire (Voice of San Diego)
  • California proves that climate change policies don’t kill jobs (Washington Post)
  • The next climate fight in California will be harder, because it will be about cars (Cal Matters)
  • In face of high pedestrian crashes, Sacramento police spend time and money to warn, enforce pedestrian crossing rules—but ignore the actual danger (car drivers) (CBS)
  • UCLA community skeptical of Musk’s tunnel idea (Daily Bruin)
  • Hundreds of homes destroyed, highway closed at least until Monday due to mud in Santa Barbara area (ABC)
  • CA regulators to decide fate of its last nuclear reactor (SF Chronicle)
  • Proposal to raise Bay Area bridge tolls gets a boost (SF Chronicle)

