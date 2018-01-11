Today’s Headlines

Governor Brown announces budget plan (KSBW)

Watsonville gets grant to plant trees (Register-Pajaronian)

San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is ineffective (Fresno Bee)

Divisive Republican rep Issa is the latest to retire (Voice of San Diego)

California proves that climate change policies don’t kill jobs (Washington Post)

The next climate fight in California will be harder, because it will be about cars (Cal Matters)

In face of high pedestrian crashes, Sacramento police spend time and money to warn, enforce pedestrian crossing rules—but ignore the actual danger (car drivers) (CBS)

UCLA community skeptical of Musk’s tunnel idea (Daily Bruin)

Hundreds of homes destroyed, highway closed at least until Monday due to mud in Santa Barbara area (ABC)

CA regulators to decide fate of its last nuclear reactor (SF Chronicle)

Proposal to raise Bay Area bridge tolls gets a boost (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF