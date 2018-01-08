Today’s Headlines
- Think biking with kids is reckless? You’re brainwashed (Outside Online)
- How would Jesus drive? Honor those who “who move in traffic with good sense and prudence” says Pope. Amen! (New York Times)
- Marin judge dismisses road rage incident after anger management class (Marin Independent Journal)
- Gas tax brings street repairs to Needles (Mohave Daily News)
- Ballot initiatives CA voters will need to be informed about (Capital Public Radio)
- Those bright bikes just keep getting stolen from the Google campus (9to5Google)
- So Google hired a bunch of people to retrieve them (SF Gate)
- Cities have lots of ways to achieve density (Strong Towns)
- Building near freeways is unhealthy, so L.A. should dismantle them (LA Curbed)
- San Francisco had lowest number of traffic deaths since 1915 (SF Curbed)
- Scientists are finding out where all that methane is coming from (Los Angeles Daily News)
- Electric trucks could disrupt the industry, save billions (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Richmond residents want to own their careers—featuring Rich City Rides (Richmond Confidential)
