Ask the Editor Podcast #3: NIMBYs, and the Neuroscience of Mobility

How good do you feel when you're on your bike? Probably better than when you're stuck in traffic. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog
How good do you feel when you're on your bike? Probably better than when you're stuck in traffic. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

Welcome to the third podcast in our end-of-year-fundraising series in which we address questions from you, our readers, about almost anything you want to know.

Today our editors Damien Newton, Jason Islas, Melanie Curry, and Kristopher Fortin answer a few ringers in some perhaps unexpected ways. Damien thinks we may have gone off the rails a bit, but it all comes together to make some sense in the end.

We addressed a question from Kathleen Ferrier, who asks:

What are the top three strategies for countering inflammatory NIMBYism? What have you seen work?

Jason, who has had plenty of experience in his advocacy work with Santa Monica Next, thinks the first strategy is to get rid of labels. Our answers, in brief: pay attention, don’t assume, and be human. While “Not In My Backyard” knee-jerk opposition to efforts to fix things is definitely a problem, it doesn’t always stem from the reasons you might suspect, and you have to listen to find out what underlies people’s objections to change.

Our second question is kind of related, in that it demands a human response. Jeff Tumlin asks:

Why don’t we talk more about the neuroscience of mobility? Like how being stuck in congestion triggers our fight-or-flight responses, shutting down the prefrontal cortex of the brain and reducing our ability to think through the consequences of our actions? Or why hopping on a bike can bring simple joy, and trigger the biological precursors of social trust?

Listen in to hear how we think this should play out—and to hear about what might or might not have been a response to last week’s podcast about sidewalks.

And don’t forget that we are asking for donations to keep Streetsblog California alive and well into the next year. Please support our work by clicking here and donating today.

Do you have a question you want us to talk about? Submit it in the comments below, or by email to melanie [at] streetsblog.org, or tweet them @streetsblogcal

Support journalism that covers the issues you want to know about. Streetsblog California reports on issues few media outlets cover, and we can’t do it without you. Click here to donate today.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Support Streetsblog California. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

Podcast: Streetsblog Editors Tackle Your Questions

By Streetsblog Editors |
Welcome to the first podcast in our Ask the Editor series, in which the editors at Streetsblog California attempt to tackle your questions about almost anything you want to know. Today we discuss three of the questions we’ve received from our readers. Next week we will talk about more of them. You can still submit […]

#DamienTalks Episode 18 – Melanie Curry on the Recently-Ended Legislative Session

By Damien Newton |
Today, #DamienTalks with Melanie Curry, the editor of a boutique news website known as Streetsblog California. Melanie has been covering the legislature for two full sessions, with a focus on transportation, urban design, and public health. Not surprisingly, we’re talking about the just-completed legislative session, the bills that passed, and the inability of the legislature […]

Streetsblog California: It’s Our First Anniversary!

By Melanie Curry |
As of yesterday, Streetsblog California has been publishing for an entire year already. During that time, we provided regular updates on the goings on in Sacramento related to transportation, while covering good bills and bad, oversight hearings, and budget negotiations. We explained wonky policy debates on parking, CEQA, and transportation funding, and kept an eye […]