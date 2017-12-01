Today’s Headlines

  • Buy Clean California Act supports clean industries, encourages emission reductions (Governing)
  • CA emissions dipped because rain, and hydroelectric (Cal Matters)
  • Can we price carbon back into the ground? (California Magazine)
  • New rail trail in Ukiah to become “Camino de Luz” for a day (Ukiah Daily Journal)
  • Bikes found in tunnel in Fountain Valley being reunited with owners (Patch)
  • With frequent street sweeping, parking a GIG car-share vehicle in Oakland could cost you big bucks (GJEL)
  • SCAG and partners write to Congress: the tax bill will be a disaster (Highland News)
  • Gas tax repeal campaign begins, which means attack ads (LA Times)
  • Alameda County reverses license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines (East Bay Times)
  • Park planned for former South Hayward quarry (East Bay Times)
  • San Jose residents freak out about planned urban village (Mercury News)
  • SF to pay Chinatown merchants suffering losses from subway construction (SF Examiner)

