Today’s Headlines
- Buy Clean California Act supports clean industries, encourages emission reductions (Governing)
- CA emissions dipped because rain, and hydroelectric (Cal Matters)
- Can we price carbon back into the ground? (California Magazine)
- New rail trail in Ukiah to become “Camino de Luz” for a day (Ukiah Daily Journal)
- Bikes found in tunnel in Fountain Valley being reunited with owners (Patch)
- With frequent street sweeping, parking a GIG car-share vehicle in Oakland could cost you big bucks (GJEL)
- SCAG and partners write to Congress: the tax bill will be a disaster (Highland News)
- Gas tax repeal campaign begins, which means attack ads (LA Times)
- Alameda County reverses license suspensions for unpaid traffic fines (East Bay Times)
- Park planned for former South Hayward quarry (East Bay Times)
- San Jose residents freak out about planned urban village (Mercury News)
- SF to pay Chinatown merchants suffering losses from subway construction (SF Examiner)
