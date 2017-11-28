Giving Tuesday: Support Streetsblog California

Support journalism that covers the issues you want to know about

Support Streetsblog California. CLICK HERE to make a donation.
Support Streetsblog California. CLICK HERE to make a donation.

At California Streetsblog, we explore issues few media outlets cover — and we can’t do it without you. Click here to donate today.

We write about issues, events, and politics around sustainable transportation in California communities. We cover state-level policies that affect local communities and the neighborhoods you live in, work in, and travel through. We keep you up to date on what is happening in the halls of the Capitol and at state agencies like Caltrans and the Air Resources Board.

We explain where and how investments are made to create more sustainable communities, including money that comes from the state’s cap-and-trade system and the new statewide gas tax, as well as local transportation tax measures. We cover meetings where state policy is formulated and argued about, listening in on the wonky discussions — and translating them into something more comprehensible — so you don’t have to.

Streetsblog California publishes posts from its sister sites in San Francisco and Los Angeles—including Santa Monica and Long Beach—and has been developing coverage in the Central Valley and Orange County to keep our readers throughout California informed and inspired. With your support, we can continue our coverage and expand it to more areas of the state.

Consider including Streetsblog California among your Giving Tuesday donations. Click here to donate today.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

We Can’t Do This Without You: Support California Streetsblog Today

By Melanie Curry |
Since we launched California Streetsblog a little over a year ago—scratch that—since we started statewide coverage under the Los Angeles Streetsblog banner two years ago, the tiny California team has worked hard to bring you information that you won’t find elsewhere. Among our regular coverage of what’s happening in the state legislature, we brought a […]

Welcome to Streetsblog California

By Damien Newton |
It’s been over seven years since I wrote the “Welcome to LA Streetsblog” post at the first non-New York Streetsblog site. A lot has changed in those seven years. After over a century of car-centric planning, the City of Angels is pedaling away from its reputation as the “car-culture capitol of the world.” As I type […]

Statewide Transportation Plan: Are We Doing Enough?

By Melanie Curry |
The California Transportation Plan 2040 is nearing its final draft. Caltrans will accept public comments on it through Tuesday, March 29. The plan represents the first attempt to combine and reconcile a range of existing policies, rules, and regulations that address issues like climate change and equity in transportation planning. Its recommendations are advisory, not mandatory, […]

Streetsblog California: It’s Our First Anniversary!

By Melanie Curry |
As of yesterday, Streetsblog California has been publishing for an entire year already. During that time, we provided regular updates on the goings on in Sacramento related to transportation, while covering good bills and bad, oversight hearings, and budget negotiations. We explained wonky policy debates on parking, CEQA, and transportation funding, and kept an eye […]