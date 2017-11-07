Today’s Headlines
- Long Beach considers road diet (Press-Telegram)
- SF redesigning 17th street (SF Bay)
- Glendale ponders a street car link to Burbank airport (LA Curbed)
- In El Monte, bicyclists with tickets can opt for bicycle traffic safety school (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- Crank—er, “avid cyclist”—feels threatened by bike improvements (Cal Coast News)
- Dockless bikeshare lands in Griffith Park (CiclaValley)
- Dockless bikeshare and the tragedy of the commons (Guardian)
- The upside-down mathematics of shipping building materials means long truck trips are cheaper—for the shippers (LA Times)
- It’s dangerous to flip people off when you’re on your bike, though maybe not in the way you would expect (Washington Post)
- Toronto tries to silence a parking enforcement officer who is also a bike lane champion (Pricetags)
- Town finds trees are better than medicine (USA Today)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF