Today’s Headlines

  • Trees are a public health infrastructure (Fast Company)
  • Santa Clara VTA to vote on distribution of bike/ped programming funds—which programs work? (Mercury News)
  • Bill opens up possibility of new redwood park in Santa Cruz Mountains (Mercury News)
  • Marin bicycle tunnel report brings out supporters, opponents (Marin Independent Journal)
  • San Jose takes on Vision Zero (Mercury News)
  • Bill creating rail authority to build light rail from Pleasanton BART to Tracy awaits Governor’s signature (Golden State Newspapers)
  • Some see cronyism in hiring of High Desert Corridor project’s special projects coordinator (Victorville Daily Press)
  • How I learned to love California high speed rail (Curbed)
  • Municipal courts’ war on the poor (CityLab)
  • General Motors says it will move away from fossil fuel vehicles (Wired)
  • Cities oversell their bike friendliness (Planetizen)

  • Melanie Curry

    Thanks–editing error. I fixed it

  • 94110

    Re: “Bill opens up possibility of new redwood park in Santa Cruz”, this is not in Santa Cruz County (or City). It is in the Santa Cruz Mountains, which run very nearly to San Francisco.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Cruz_Mountains