The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald catches up with Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) who explains how you can be pro red-light-cameras and speed-cameras, and anti-Flock.

Wednesday: In Los Angeles, Joe Linton gives an update on the construction of G-Line Bus Rapid Transit improvements in the San Fernando Valley.

Wednesday: Back at Streetsblog USA, Kea Wilson explains why America’s supposed “love affair with the car” is coming to an end.

Thursday: Muni rail should be faster, but it’s often held up by traffic lights… like a common car. Yuck.

Friday: Man, there is nothing more infuriating than when a city earns money for a transportation project and has to give it back because they can’t get organized enough to actually build the project. That’s what happened on West University Avenue in San Diego, and residents are frustrated.