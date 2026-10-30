The Week in Short Video
Not all cameras are equal, BRT construction in LA, America's love affair with cars is ending, slow trains in SF, and the frustration of returning money for better bikeways in SD.
By Ren Zaro Fitzgerald, Joe Linton, Joe Anthony, Kea Wilson, Roger Rudick, Brendan Abrams and Summaries written by Damien Newton
12:54 PM PDT on October 30, 2026
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