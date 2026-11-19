Stop me if you’ve heard this before, a lot of people (parents, school administrators, the police, journalists, etc…) have a hard time telling the difference between e-bikes and e-motorcycles leading to poor decisions and serious, even fatal, crashes. Well, now there’s a website that makes telling the difference as easy as a couple of clicks or taps.

Bike Index has launched a free E-Bike Rules Checker that lets riders, parents and shoppers look up a specific e-bike and see whether it’s legal in their state and who can ride it. No account is required. The tool is available at bikeindex.org/ebike-rules.

Users select their state and search for a make and model. The results show the bike’s classification based on its motor and top assisted speed, whether it meets the state’s legal definition of an e-bike, and any rider age and helmet requirements. Where available, the tool also shows UL certification status, which indicates that a bike’s battery and electrical system have been tested for fire safety.

The tool is aimed at a growing information gap. Most states use a three-class system for e-bikes, but age, helmet, and path rules vary by state and sometimes by city. Some products sold as e-bikes exceed those class limits and are legally closer to mopeds or motorcycles, a distinction that matters for parents buying for a teenager.

The stakes are rising. A U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission staff report released in April 2026 estimated that 59,200 e-bike injuries were treated in emergency departments in 2024, up from an annual average of 6,300 between 2017 and 2021.

“Too many families buy an e-bike without knowing what class it is or whether their kid can legally ride it,” said Bike Index Executive Director Craig Dalton. “We built the Rules Checker and rider education so the right information reaches people at the moment it matters: when they buy and when they register.”

Anyone registering an e-bike through Bike Index will now see a short educational module covering the bike’s class, basic rules of the road and safe riding practices. Cities, school districts and universities in Bike Index’s partner program can customize that content to reflect local ordinances, campus rules and restricted paths.

Looking ahead, Bike Index plans to build e-bike classification and rules information directly into registration in 2027. The checker is powered by Bike Book, a database of bicycle and e-bike models that Bike Index plans to launch publicly in early 2027.