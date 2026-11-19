New Bike Index Tool Helps Consumers Figure Out Which E-Bikes Are Legal
The free E-Bike Rules Checker lets riders, parents and shoppers look up specific models and see how they are classified and what rules apply in their state.
11:06 AM PST on November 19, 2026
More from Streetsblog California
Thursday’s Headlines
More money for transit, more money for bikeways, more water, e-school buses and more...
November 19, 2026
Metro Seeks $222M for Widening the 91 and 605 Freeways, Horvath Opposition Blocks Approval
The Metro board Planning and Programming Committee failed to approve a quarter billion dollars for three Metro/Caltrans freeway expansion projects
November 18, 2026
Lesson from a Halloween Pilot: Block Parties Build Neighborhoods
A holiday block party is a great trick for using streets for community building. Let's do more of them around the Bay Area
November 18, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Oh no Waymo! And Breaking News You Won't See Many Places: CAHSRA Oversight works!
November 18, 2026
Petitions Push Democrats to Ditch Dangerous New Transportation Bill
House Democrats' incoming top transportation leader is already throwing cold water on calls for the party to deliver a better transportation bill.
November 17, 2026