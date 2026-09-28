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Monday’s Headlines

Some new bike infrastructure reports, but it's about to get hot and/or wet again.
9:44 AM PDT on September 28, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
West SFV L.A. River path project map – via staff report
  • Is Current CAHSRA Business Plan Illegal? (KCRA)
  • New Light Rail Station Opens in Sacramento (SacBee)
  • Bay Area Transit Funding Measure (KALW, GuardianPublicPressKQED)
  • Calming Fruitvale Streets (Oaklandside)
  • San Diego Begins Construction of Bike Bridge Over SD River (10News)
  • More On LA Plan for Bike Path Extension in the Valley (Hoodline)
  • How About Using Enforcement Cams to Keep People Off Tracks? (Railway Age)
  • Micromobility Should Be Used Different in Different Cities (Vital City)
  • Everybody Hates Flock (Fresno Bee)
  • Climate Change Is Eating the California Coast (Atlantic)
  • Coastal Flood Advisory In Effect for Orange/SD Counties (OC Reg)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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