The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday – Every Monday, Ren gives us the biggest national news from the week before. This week’s focus is the state of the national transportation funding bill. Congress passed a short-term bill before they left town. It wasn’t great. But…they promise to pass an even worse one during a lame-duck session.

Tuesday – Last week, we celebrated the one-month anniversary of Streetsblog San Diego. But when Streetsblog gets a bunch of advocates together, we’re bound to end up talking about future stories.

Wednesday – There’s three different types of trains that run in Los Angeles County. Joe explains the difference.

Friday – The week ends with a quick look at how the legislative process can be bi-polar at times. Two pieces of last-second legislation tell alternate stories: a protected bikeway is saved in Encinitas and blocked in Los Angeles.