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The Week in Short Video

Money in DC, Party in San Diego, Trains in LA, Legislation in Sacramento
12:15 PM PDT on September 25, 2026
The Week in Short Video

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Monday – Every Monday, Ren gives us the biggest national news from the week before. This week’s focus is the state of the national transportation funding bill. Congress passed a short-term bill before they left town. It wasn’t great. But…they promise to pass an even worse one during a lame-duck session.

Tuesday – Last week, we celebrated the one-month anniversary of Streetsblog San Diego. But when Streetsblog gets a bunch of advocates together, we’re bound to end up talking about future stories.

Wednesday – There’s three different types of trains that run in Los Angeles County. Joe explains the difference.

Friday – The week ends with a quick look at how the legislative process can be bi-polar at times. Two pieces of last-second legislation tell alternate stories: a protected bikeway is saved in Encinitas and blocked in Los Angeles.

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Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
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Brendan Abrams
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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