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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

EV's, AV's, Upzoning, and more...
9:37 AM PDT on September 25, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Legislation Could Raise Fees for EV Owners (SacBee)
  • Update on CA vs USA on Emission Regs Court Case (Courthouse News)
  • Top Donor In L.A. Mayoral Race Is A Bicyclist…and Donor to Streetsblog (LAT)
  • San Diego Considers Robo-taxis to the Airport (Union-Trib)
  • Santa Monica Upzoning Bundy/Expo Area To Avoid SB79 (SMDP)
  • Culver City Could Set Parking Maximums (CCWW News)
  • Traffic vs. Transit Measure Study (VoiceofSF)
  • Lifted Pickups and Speed Racing Are signs of MAGA-fication (The Guardian).
  • Transit Agencies Haven’t Adjusted to Post-Covid Realities (Changing Lanes)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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