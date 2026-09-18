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Friday’s Headlines

Different ends of the state have different transit futures...
11:56 AM PDT on September 18, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Kaleo Mark, community organizer at Seamless Bay Area, warns BART riders of impending service cuts if Measure RTM doesn't pass in November.
  • Measure RTC Campaign Kicks Off (Oaklandside)
  • MTC Budget Deficits Could Wipe Out 1/3 of SD Buses, Rail (Union-Trib)
  • SF’s Folsom Street Home to Bike Lane Marker of the Damned (Gazeteer)
  • LA Metro Ridership Up in August, Strong Growth on New D and A Rail (Linton Bluesky)
  • Proposal Could Bring More Roads, Pollution, Etc to Riverside/San Bernadino Forests (OC Reg)
  • More On LA Traffic Violence Emergency (CV Weekly)
  • Beach Road Being Destroyed by Climate Change (OC Reg)
  • Op/Ed: San Francisco Not Ready for E-Bike Revolution (Standard)
  • Encinitas Looks at Red Light Cameras (Union-Trib)
  • How Can Human Driver “Take Control” of Cyber Cab Without Wheel? (Wall Street Journal)
  • Courts Rule Uber Must Give $40 Million to Family of Slain Passenger (OC Reg)
  • Transit Needs Congressional Action. Congress Has Left Town (Passenger Transport)
  • The Trump Admin Allows Truckers to Driver 16 Hours Per Day, Up from 14 (Reuters)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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