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Thursday’s Headlines

It's time to start thinking seriously about the ballot props.
10:52 AM PDT on September 17, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Newsom outlines his priorities in protecting the rights of classic car owners to pollute.
  • What Prop. 43 Could Mean for Transpo. Taxes (SacBee)
  • Gov. Signs Pro-Pollution Law for Old Expensive Cars (KQED, Merc-News)
  • Wildfire Forces Closure of Highway Connecting CA to NV (SacBee, SF Chron)
  • Long Beach Is Building Ambitious Studebaker Bikeway (LB Post)
  • KCRW Interviews SBLA’s Joe Linton On Traffic Violence
  • More on LA Traffic Violence State of Emergency (Daily News)
  • More on LA Metro’s Shaky Olympics Transpo Plans (Sports Examiner)
  • 140 Guests Pedal to “Only in SF” Wedding (SF Chron)
  • Add San Clemente to the List of Cities Needing Help Because of Climate Change (OCReg)
  • Pedestrian Hit on Boardwalk by Car in SD (Times of SD)
  • R’s Push to Suspend Fed. Gas Tax Before They Left Town. It Didn’t Happen (Politico)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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