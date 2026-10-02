The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Monday: In her weekly roundup of news you might have missed, Ren let’s us know that cars are making us broke.

Tuesday: What’s an “LPI”? And how is it giving pedestrians a head start in Los Angeles?

Wednesday: Anar Salayev, Executive Director of Bike SD, asks Councilmember Whitburn about “The Fork,” the SCARY intersection of El Cajon Blvd, Park Blvd, and Normal Street.

Friday: From Better, to Bummer, to Deadly…SF needs to make Market Street safe. If you liked this video and want more, there’s a three minute version of it too.

Friday: #NoOn45!