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The Week in Short Video

USA's Headlines, LA's "LPIs" at crosswalks, SD's "The Fork," SF's "Deadly Market Street," and CAL says #NoOn45
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTokBlueskyInstagramFacebook

Streetsblog SF: BlueskyFacebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

Monday: In her weekly roundup of news you might have missed, Ren let’s us know that cars are making us broke.

Tuesday: What’s an “LPI”? And how is it giving pedestrians a head start in Los Angeles?

Wednesday: Anar Salayev, Executive Director of Bike SD, asks Councilmember Whitburn about “The Fork,” the SCARY intersection of El Cajon Blvd, Park Blvd, and Normal Street.

Friday: From Better, to Bummer, to Deadly…SF needs to make Market Street safe. If you liked this video and want more, there’s a three minute version of it too.

Friday: #NoOn45!

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Damien Newton
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
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Joe Linton
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Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
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Brendan Abrams
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Roger Rudick
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Errin Vasquez

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