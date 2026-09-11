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The Week in Short Videos

Road widenings, Fresno County Transportation Tax, Hilton's folly, and LAX's transit station
11:24 AM PDT on September 11, 2026
The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTokBlueSkyInstagramFacebook

Streetsblog SF: BlueskyFacebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

Tuesday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald looks at the four biggest myths surrounding highway widenings. Spoiler! No matter how much your local road agency spends on new lanes, it’s not going to “solve congestion.”

Wednesday: Damien has LOVED covering all of the drama surrounding what should have been a straight-forward effort to get a transportation tax put on the ballot in Fresno County. After a judge’s ruling to finally place the matter on the fall ballot, all that’s left is the actual election.

Thursday: Speaking of elections, Damien also checked in on candidate Steve Hilton’s much-publicized plan to abolish the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Another spoiler! It’s not as good a plan as it might seem.

Also Thursday, Streetsblog L.A. visits the transit hub for LAX. It’s a great space, but it’s going to be much better when the long-delayed airport people mover finally opens.

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
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Joe Linton
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Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos

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