The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from YouTube Shorts; here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook

Streetsblog SF: Bluesky, Facebook

Streetsblog SD: Instagram

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

Tuesday: At Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald looks at the four biggest myths surrounding highway widenings. Spoiler! No matter how much your local road agency spends on new lanes, it’s not going to “solve congestion.”

Wednesday: Damien has LOVED covering all of the drama surrounding what should have been a straight-forward effort to get a transportation tax put on the ballot in Fresno County. After a judge’s ruling to finally place the matter on the fall ballot, all that’s left is the actual election.

Thursday: Speaking of elections, Damien also checked in on candidate Steve Hilton’s much-publicized plan to abolish the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Another spoiler! It’s not as good a plan as it might seem.

Also Thursday, Streetsblog L.A. visits the transit hub for LAX. It’s a great space, but it’s going to be much better when the long-delayed airport people mover finally opens.