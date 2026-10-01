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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

It's a mega-stack today.
9:45 AM PDT on October 1, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Poll: Will CAHSRA Lay Track By the End of the Year? (KMPH)
  • Merced and California HSR (SFChron)
  • Becerra and Hilton Debate Housing (MarinIJ)
  • Debate Summary: Candidates Say Other Is Terrible at Everything (SacBee)
  • Long Beach Speed Camera Program Benefits and Concerns (LB Watchdog)
  • San Diego Sued Over License Plate Readers (Union-Trib)
  • Don’t Believe Scare Quotes, Olympics Will Make Commutes Better (Torched)
  • Major Repaving Plan in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
  • Trump Oil Dependency Update:
    • Cuts to Oil Efficiency Standards (NYT)
    • Increased Reliance on Fossil Fuels, Foreign and Domestic (Heatmap)
    • Dependency Major Cause of Rising Gas Prices (Autoblog)
    • China’s EV Chargers Better Than Ours (Ars Technica)
    • In Europe, EVs Cheaper Than Gas Powered Cars (Transport and Environment)
  • Gas Tax Cuts Have Minimal Impact on Price (Politico)
  • Biden’s Transpo. Bill Expired at Midnight, Cuts to Transit Incoming (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Prop. 45 Campaign Quietly Sends Money to GOP Leader’s Campaign (SacBee)
  • SoCal “Heat Wave” To Last Into Mid-October (LAT)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Today's Headlines

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