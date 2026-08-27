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Thursday’s Headlines

It's kind of crazy to see all these efforts to increase pollution and all the preparations for Super El Niño in the same headlines roundup.
10:16 AM PDT on August 27, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Legal Battle Over Fresno County Transit Tax Could End Soon (Fresnoland)
  • R’s Chomping at the Bit to Pollute California Air (Politico)
  • Father Faces Lawsuit Over Son’s E-Bike Crash (OC Reg.)
  • More on Newsom Donor Getting Special Budget Trailer (CalMatters)
  • Malls Starting to Charge for Parking (USA Today)
  • San Diego Council Says Free Beach Parking for Residents (Union-Trib)
  • Trump’s Plan to Build More Highways to National Parks Will Cause More Fires (Heatmap; registration required)
  • Super El Niño Will Change Fall Plans (SacBee)
  • Les Waymo Arrivent en France (Fresno Bee)
  • An FAQ on Waymo in San Diego (Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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