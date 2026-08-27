Thursday’s Headlines
It's kind of crazy to see all these efforts to increase pollution and all the preparations for Super El Niño in the same headlines roundup.
10:16 AM PDT on August 27, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Open Letter to Mayor Lurie: What if it Were Your Child Under That Tent on Market Street?
Yebin Kim died because of a grotesquely political decision to cancel the protected bike lanes planned for Market Street. This situation can't be permitted to continue
August 26, 2026
Subregion Elects Santa Clarita’s Patsy Ayala To Metro Board, Pending Final County Approval
The North County and San Fernando Valley subregion is selecting their replacement for retiring Glendale Councilmember Ara Najarian. Today the selection committee chose Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Patsy Ayala over Lancaster Vice Mayor Lauren Hughes-Leslie.
August 26, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
An increasingly sarcastic set of headlines perhaps heralds that I shouldn't do them before coffee.
August 26, 2026
There’s One Week Left. Help Us Make Our Summer Goal
We're just under 3/4 of the way there with one week left. Help us pedal over the finish line!
August 25, 2026
Will Metro and Caltrans 405 Freeway Widening – through Carson – Really Mean Cleaner Air?
Metro and Caltrans plan to widen the 405, adding two more lane-miles in the city of Carson. Project draft environmental studies comments are due by September 21.
August 25, 2026