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Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Lots of updates on state legislation.
11:02 AM PDT on September 29, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • New State Law Expands LB Speed Cam Program To PCH (LB PostSpectrum1)
  • Shock Headline: L.A. City Speed Camera Program Delayed (Eastsider)
  • Newsom Chooses Gas Prices Over Air Quality, Again (Press Release)
  • Gov. Approves High-Speed Rail Speedup (Railway News)
  • More on State Law Protecting Encinitas Bike Lane (Union-Trib)
  • New Bills, Including Housing for VTA Employees (EastBayTimes)
  • Fresno County GOP Fighting in Court, Again (Fresno Bee)
  • Sac. Light Rail Continues Despite Disruptions (SacBee)
  • You Can’t Widen Freeways Forever, HSR Is the Future (The Transit Brief)
  • Duffman Backs Leg. Tieing Transpo. Funding to Police State (Metro)
  • “Smart Headlights” Approved for US (NYT)
  • Gas Prices Near/At All-Time Record (SFChron, Fresno Bee)
  • OCTA Declares Coastal Erosion Emergency (LAist)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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