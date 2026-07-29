Skip to content
Sponsored
Safety

Wednesday’s Headlines

I can't even understand what is happening in DC anymore. Freedom cars? At least California mostly makes sense.
9:46 AM PDT on July 29, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • CAHSRA’s Search for Private Investors Continues (GRIST)
  • S.F. Lowering Speed Limits Around Schools (Axois)
  • Seal Beach City Leaders Meet to Discuss Scourge of E-Motos/E-Bikes (ABC7)
  • High Surf, Erosion, Hindering Trains Outside of San Diego (Union-Trib)
  • Driver That Killed 4 Pepperdine Students, Launched PCH Safety in Malibu, Heads to Trial (LAT)
  • Fresno Mayor Dyer Wants Third Term, Needs to Redo Term Limits (Fresno Bee)
  • Federal Standards for Robotaxis? (ABC7KQED)
  • Sean Duffy Wants to Eliminate 85% of Fed. Funding for Transit and, Cut Funding for Complete Streets and EV Chargers (Smart Cities Dive)
  • USDOT Backs Freedom Cars, and Honestly I Don’t Even Understand What’s Happening Anymore (Newsweek)
  • It’s Hot (Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

Read More:

Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

Legislation

Legislative Update: Summer Recess Edition

July 29, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Safety

New Poll Shows Bay Area Regional Transit Funding Measure Heading Towards Passage

July 29, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Bogotá

Letter From Bogotá: How A Great World Capital Puts Housing, Transit and Public Space First

July 28, 2026
Fresno

Fresno Ballot Measure Update: Supes Stall, City Going It Alone

July 28, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |Berkeley

Action Item: Last Chance to be Heard on Hopkins

July 28, 2026
See all posts