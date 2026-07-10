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The Week in Short Video

A short week has videos on a lawsuit against CARB, the Santa Barbara AI Bike Maps, and a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC.
12:15 PM PDT on July 10, 2026
The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTokYouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday: Streetsblog has discussed the new regulations by the Air Resources Board that allow for greater air pollution driven mostly by oil extractors and refiners. An environmental group is suing, arguing the state didn’t follow CEQA laws.

@streetsblogcal

California’s cap-and-invest program is facing a lawsuit. 🌎⚖️ Environmental justice advocates say the state weakened its climate program by giving more free pollution permits to major emitters and putting climate investments at risk. CARB says the changes balance climate goals with affordability and industry concerns. Now a court will decide whether California followed the rules when it approved the changes. #California #ClimateChange #Transit #CleanAir #Transportation

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Thursday: Here’s another video amplification of a story Streetsblog CAL reported on. This one is about the AI Bike maps out for comment in Santa Barbara.

@streetsblogcal

AI just rated some of California’s bike routes… But there’s one problem: AI doesn’t actually ride bikes. Santa Barbara County wants cyclists to fact-check what it says is the state’s first AI-generated bike comfort map. If the robot thinks a six-lane stroad is “comfortable,” now’s your chance to tell it otherwise. Would you trust AI to plan your ride? #California #ai #bicycling

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday: We usually don’t post videos from Streetsblog NYC, but since it’s a short week, we’ll make an exception. This video explores the important question of whether or not bikes move faster when there are no cars present.

@streetsblognyc

NYC said “no” to private cars on 42nd Street during World Cup games. We wanted to find out how much of an effect this had on bus speeds along the corridor. Last week, we went to Midtown and compared the bus rider experience on a World Cup day, when cars were banned, with a normal day, when cars were allowed. Video by Henry Beebe-Center

♬ original sound – Streetsblog NYC
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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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