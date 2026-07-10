The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok for Streetsblog LA and California, and YouTube for Streetsblog USA. But if you’re not a fan of those platforms, here are all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel, and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday: Streetsblog has discussed the new regulations by the Air Resources Board that allow for greater air pollution driven mostly by oil extractors and refiners. An environmental group is suing, arguing the state didn’t follow CEQA laws.

Thursday: Here’s another video amplification of a story Streetsblog CAL reported on. This one is about the AI Bike maps out for comment in Santa Barbara.

@streetsblogcal AI just rated some of California’s bike routes… But there’s one problem: AI doesn’t actually ride bikes. Santa Barbara County wants cyclists to fact-check what it says is the state’s first AI-generated bike comfort map. If the robot thinks a six-lane stroad is “comfortable,” now’s your chance to tell it otherwise. Would you trust AI to plan your ride? #California #ai #bicycling ♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Friday: We usually don’t post videos from Streetsblog NYC, but since it’s a short week, we’ll make an exception. This video explores the important question of whether or not bikes move faster when there are no cars present.