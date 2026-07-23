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Thursday’s Headlines

If I were in San Diego, I'd be going to the Bike Film Fest on Saturday...
8:20 AM PDT on July 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • Lowering Speed Limits Around Schools (KRON4CBSLocalNBCBayArea)
  • WeHo Asks LA Metro for More Bus-Only Lanes (Bev Press)
  • Bike Film Fest Is This Weekend in SD (KPBS)
  • Removal of Chavez Name Gives Chance to Honor New People (SacBee)
  • Parklet Comes out of Nowhere (SFChron)
  • LA Councilmember Wants to Legalize Street Ball (LAT)
  • Another Study on How Trump’s Immigration War Damaged LA (Daily News)
  • They’re Totally Close to Fixing That Sinkhole in LA (Daily News)
  • Instead of Slowing Down, Road Ragers Destroy Speed Cameras (Jalopnik)
  • States Struggling to Fund Infrastructure with Biden Bill Expiring (Pew)
  • R’s in House, Senate Can’t Agree on New Bill (Smart Cities Dive)
  • High Temperatures and High Tides (OC Register)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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