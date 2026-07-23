Fare Hikes Coming in San Diego Because of State/Fed. Funding Retreat
Last week, the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) voted to increase fares for San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD.) The two transit agencies together carry nearly 100 million rides every year.
10:48 AM PDT on July 23, 2026
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