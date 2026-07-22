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Wednesday’s Headlines

Everything is going up, up, up.
8:40 AM PDT on July 22, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Am I talking about the temperature locally, Climate Change, or gas prices?

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Damien Newton

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