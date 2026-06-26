The Week(s) in Short Video

Since we didn’t do this last week, we have two weeks of short video to present. A quick note, since we’re not sure how many videos we’ll be making in San Francisco, we’re hosting those videos at the Streetsblog California TikTok/YouTube for now.

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTok, YouTube, BlueSky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Week: In San Francisco, Roger Rudick ponders why Bay Area train stations still have bars when modern technology makes the need for them (to help bookkeeping) obsolete.

Monday:

As LA Metro starts to build its Bus Rapid Transit line from North Hollywood to Pasadena corridor, Joe Linton shows what BRT is and how it works.

For Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald explains why Trump’s Build America 250 Bill is a disaster for transit agencies and Amtrak.

Does Bakersfield want a High-Speed Rail station it its downtown? It might have to wait until California is ready to connect the line to L.A. County.

Tuesday:

Since this video is a YouTube exclusive, you get a different embed. For Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald shows how Porchfest is a fun way to bring music into the neighborhoods and a great demonstration of the open streets philosophy. Excited? Read more at StreetsblogUSA.

Wednesday:

Did you all know that Joe Linton is enthusiastic about “Toronto Barriers” and protected bike lanes? You should. Joe Linton and Joe Anthony spotted some on recent trips, so they’ve remixed SBLA’s earlier protected bike lane video with bonus scenes!

@streetsblogla8 Revisiting the #TorontoBarrier – with some actual video imported from Toronto! (And Seattle) How quickly can So Cal replace wimpy plastic bollards with actual concrete? ♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday:

The week ends with Damien announcing a lawsuit against California gas stations for using AI to collude and raise prices.