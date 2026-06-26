The Week(s) in Short Video
Bars at rail stations, bad legislation, BRT, porchfest, HSR in Bakersfield, Toronto barriers, and gas price collusion.
By Damien Newton , Joe Linton , Roger Rudick , Joe Anthony and Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
1:10 PM PDT on June 26, 2026
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