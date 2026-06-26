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The Week(s) in Short Video

Bars at rail stations, bad legislation, BRT, porchfest, HSR in Bakersfield, Toronto barriers, and gas price collusion.
1:10 PM PDT on June 26, 2026
The Week(s) in Short Video

Since we didn’t do this last week, we have two weeks of short video to present. A quick note, since we’re not sure how many videos we’ll be making in San Francisco, we’re hosting those videos at the Streetsblog California TikTok/YouTube for now.

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: TikTokYouTubeBlueSkyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

Streetsblog USA: TikTok, YouTube

And if you can’t get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last Week: In San Francisco, Roger Rudick ponders why Bay Area train stations still have bars when modern technology makes the need for them (to help bookkeeping) obsolete.

@streetsblogcal

In the modern era, it makes no sense to have bars in transit stations. #StreetsblogSF #BART #MUNI #BAYAREA

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Monday:

As LA Metro starts to build its Bus Rapid Transit line from North Hollywood to Pasadena corridor, Joe Linton shows what BRT is and how it works.

@streetsblogcal

“Why High-Speed Rail Won’t Reach Downtown Bakersfield” The Fresno Bee reports that California High-Speed Rail’s first Bakersfield station may be temporary and located outside downtown. The reason, according to CEO Ian Choudri: funding. Would you rather see trains running sooner, or wait for the full buildout? #CaliforniaHSR #HighSpeedRail #Transit #Infrastructure #FresnoBee

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

For Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald explains why Trump’s Build America 250 Bill is a disaster for transit agencies and Amtrak.

@streetsblogusa

A new federal funding bill puts passenger rail in jeopardy. @@renzarofitzgerald on IG explains how BUILD America 250 changes the way Amtrak and commuter trains get their money, how that model allows the money to fall through, and where car infrastructure fits in. #transit #trains #amtrak #transportation #rail

♬ original sound – Streetsblog USA

Does Bakersfield want a High-Speed Rail station it its downtown? It might have to wait until California is ready to connect the line to L.A. County.

@streetsblogcal

“Why High-Speed Rail Won’t Reach Downtown Bakersfield” The Fresno Bee reports that California High-Speed Rail’s first Bakersfield station may be temporary and located outside downtown. The reason, according to CEO Ian Choudri: funding. Would you rather see trains running sooner, or wait for the full buildout? #CaliforniaHSR #HighSpeedRail #Transit #Infrastructure #FresnoBee

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

Tuesday:

Since this video is a YouTube exclusive, you get a different embed. For Streetsblog USA, Ren Zaro Fitzgerald shows how Porchfest is a fun way to bring music into the neighborhoods and a great demonstration of the open streets philosophy. Excited? Read more at StreetsblogUSA.

Wednesday:

Did you all know that Joe Linton is enthusiastic about “Toronto Barriers” and protected bike lanes? You should. Joe Linton and Joe Anthony spotted some on recent trips, so they’ve remixed SBLA’s earlier protected bike lane video with bonus scenes!

@streetsblogla8

Revisiting the #TorontoBarrier – with some actual video imported from Toronto! (And Seattle) How quickly can So Cal replace wimpy plastic bollards with actual concrete?

♬ original sound – streetsblogla

Thursday:

The week ends with Damien announcing a lawsuit against California gas stations for using AI to collude and raise prices.

@streetsblogcal

Gas companies always blame everyone else for high prices, especially environmentalists. But a new class action lawsuit says CA stations were using AI to manipulate prices. #ai #gasprices #california

♬ original sound – Streetsblog California – Streetsblog California

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick
Photo of Joe Anthony
Joe Anthony
Joe Antony is Producer-Editor for Streetsblog L.A. videos
Photo of Ren Zaro Fitzgerald
Ren Zaro Fitzgerald

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