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Wednesday’s Headlines

Downtown San Mateo looks pretty cool, LAX, and much more...
12:13 PM PDT on June 24, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
  • San Mateo Thrives with a Car-Free Main Street (ABC7)
  • San Diego Unveils Age Limit, Double Rider Ban for E-Bikes (Union-Trib)
  • Dorado Hills Considers Road Widening for Future Costco (SacBee)
  • LAX People Mover Didn’t Meet the WC Moment (LAT)
  • Alternate Headline: LAX People Mover Won’t Open Before October (LAT)
  • Work Begins for LAX Ped. Bridge (OC Register)
  • Oakland Roads are Getting Safer? (Oaklandside)
  • Can I Smoke with a Kid in the Car? (SacBee)
    • No
  • It Takes About 2 Years for an EV to Payoff Environmentally (Jalopnik)
  • Euros Pushing Smaller EVs (The Guardian)
  • Collapse of Fed. Support for EV Chargers Has Led to Red State Lag (Brookings)
  • Trump Threatens Cali’s ABC Stations. Write the FCC (Fresno Bee)
  • Progressive Livable Streets Candidates Winning NYC Elections (SBNYC)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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