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Monday’s Headlines

Changes as July 1 gets closer and some news on High-Speed Rail (and more...)
9:20 AM PDT on June 22, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Regulations Try and Keep Up with E-Bike/E-Moto Popularity (SacBee)
  • Transit Ridership Surging (SFChron)
  • New Transit Zoning Laws Take Effect in July (SFChron)
  • CAHSRA CEO: Everything Will Be Different in Months (Fresno Bee)
  • Why Is CAHSRA Planning “Temporary” Station in Bakersfield? (Fresno Bee)
  • Startup Plans for Driverless Trucks (LAT)
  • San Diego Can’t Keep Up with Road Maintenance (KPBS)
  • Big Reason Is All of the Lawsuits They Keep Losing (Union-Trib)
  • Anti-Camping Ordinances Don’t Really Work (Fresno Bee)
  • Waymo Recalls 4,000 Because They Keep Driving Into Construction Zones (Tech Crunch)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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