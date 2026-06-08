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Monday’s Headlines

The biggest news from the weekend might have come from the LA County Clerk last evening.
10:44 AM PDT on June 8, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Plan for Marin Transit Hub (MarinIJ)
  • CAHSRA Completes Another Grade Separation Project (RT&S)
  • Pro-Transit, Pro-Housing Raman Passes Pratt for Second Spot on Mayor’s Ballot (LAT)
  • Crazy Old Man Goes on TV, Rants Conspiracy Theories About CA’s Elections, Embarrasses Himself (LAT)
  • Majority of 13k Comments on Federal Bills Want Funding for Transit (Planetizen, Rail Passengers Association)
  • Red States Want “Freedom” to Spend Fed $ on Highways, Give a Greater Share of Funding to Blue Municipalities (Brookings Institute).
  • AARP: 2/3 of Folks Over 50 Depend on Transit, Majority Want More TOD
  • More Tragedy Thanks to Cars (SFChron)
  • Car Crashes Into E-Bike, Car Absent from Headline (SC Signal)
  • Long Beach Confuses E-Bikes/E-Motos (Patch)
  • Amtrak Offers Discounts on Rides to Black History Site (Fresno Bee)
  • We’re Never Going to Hear the End of the Stupid High-Speed Buses (Popular Science)
  • Us “Prepares for World Cup” with Military Training in Cities (OC Register)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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