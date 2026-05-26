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Tuesday’s Headlines

Funding issues are going to dominate the next couple of months, and even though it was a holiday weekend there was a lot of movement.
10:32 AM PDT on May 26, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
  • Connect Bay Area Has its Signatures (MissionLocal, SFStandardEastBayTimes)
  • Cap & Trade Changes Could Further Strain Transit (MSN via SFChron)
  • Becerra Makes Vague Promise to do High-Speed Rail Better (Newsweek, KMPH)
  • With Central Valley Mayors’ Rejecting Tax Proposal, Is HSR Fundable? (Fresno Bee)
  • Gas/Diesel Prices Killing Farmers’ Profits (Fresno Bee)
  • Biking in L.A. (Recapping LAist) Frustrated That L.A. Would Take 10 Years To Finish Bike Safety Projects
  • More States Crackdown on “Super Speeders.” Shame on CA. (Jalopnik)
  • Is This the First Example of a Military Base Taking Part in Bike Day? (DVIDS)
  • Huntington Beach Looks at E-Bike Measures Aimed at Kids (OC Register)
  • Transit May Never “Recover” from COVID, but Growth in Cities Promises Long-Term Growth (Governing)
  • Amtrak Ridership Keeps Growing (Trains)
  • Gas Price Spike Predicted (KTLA)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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