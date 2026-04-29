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Wednesday’s Headlines

More High-Speed Hijinks in the press, transit ridership is up, and the feds. don't seem as clueless as usual...
10:00 AM PDT on April 29, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
One of the worst things about these partisan attacks is it takes away from more serious questions, such as what's going on with stations in the Central Valley?
  • CAHSRA Lacks Transparency on Central Valley Station (Fresno Bee)
  • Yes, We Saw All the Other CAHSRA Coverage, More Later
  • Transit Ridership is Up (KQEDNBCBayArea)
  • CicLAvia Urges Event Support In L.A. City Budget (Biking in L.A.)
  • Update on SMART Funding Measure (MarinIJ)
  • Committee Approves Hydrogen Bus Purchases (Pasadena Now)
  • Governor Debates “A Bit of a Mess” (SacBee)
  • Here’s the Timeline for Getting/Sending Your Ballot (SacBee)
  • Want to Keep the Federal Highway Trust Fund Intact? Cut Spending by Half or Raise Revenue (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Bipartisan Federal Bill Would Streamline Permitting for Rail and Transit (Smart Cities Dive)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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