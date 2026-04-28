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Tuesday’s Headlines

More Headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF
11:58 AM PDT on April 28, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Photo:Alex Berger/Flickr. https://www.flickr.com/photos/virtualwayfarer/17210682776
  • CapRadio Looks at E-Bike Bills
  • Fresno State Bans E-Bikes, E-Scooters Next Semester (Fresno Bee)
  • CHP Conducting 24-Hour Road Safety Sting Until Tomorrow at 6 am (KPBS)
  • CHP Says Bogus Plates Won’t Fool Them (SacBee)
  • Students Riding Metro, It’s Cheaper Than Uber (L.A. Local)
  • Pomona Sees More Boardings Than Other New A Line Extension (Daily Bulletin)
  • BART Seeks Applicants for Police Civilian Review Board (PleasantonWeekly)
  • Pasadena, UCLA, Announces Bike Month Schedule (Pasadena Now, Daily Bruin)
  • Stunning 250% Rise in Bike Theft in WeHo (WeHo Times)
  • USDOT Announced “Pathways to Safer Streets” Aimed at Reducing Traffic Deaths. (Traffic Technology Today)
  • Coalition of Transit Agencies and Advocates Ally for Federal Funding (Metro)
  • Atlanta and Riverside Are Most Sprawling Cities in US, San Francisco Is Most Compact (Journal of the American Planning Association)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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