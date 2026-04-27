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Monday’s Headlines

San Diego's bad deal, Sunset Dunes never rests, people still care about the environment and more...
9:19 AM PDT on April 27, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Op/Ed: San Diego Gets Bad Deal from CAHSRA (Times of SD)
  • Rail Over Freeway Crossing Tops San Diego Area Transit Agency Wishlist (Union-Trib)
  • Will Sunset Dunes Just Be Left Alone (SF Chron)
  • Many “Green New Deal” Policies Repackaged Under “Affordability” (Grist)
  • Governor Candidates Race to Be “Pro Housing” Candidate (East Bay Times)
  • “Brief Suspensions” for LAPD Officers Who Blew Up Neighborhood (LAT)
  • Poll: People Still Worried About Climate Disaster (Gallup)
  • Is It Legal to Ignore Speed Cameras? (VC Star)
    • No

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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