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Thursday’s Headlines

More election fallout, more on last week's meetings, something about robot dogs...
10:55 AM PDT on June 4, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • SMART Train a Hit with Voters (MarinIJ)
  • 70 Percent Win for SMART Funding is a Bad Sign for Transit? (SFChron)
  • More on CARB Cuts and Impact on Muni… (SFStandard)
  • …But It Won’t Do Much for Gas Prices (Union-Trib)
  • Caltrans Unveils Robo Safety Dog (SacBee)
  • More on CAHSRA Construction Team (Trains, RailPro)
  • Raman Gaining on Pratt As Late Votes Come In (LAT)
  • ICE Will Be at World Cup, But Won’t Do Enforcement? (LB Post)
  • Chemical in Tire Kills Salmon, Bad for People (E360)
  • Drivers Kill People in Parking Lots, an Uncounted Number (Jalopnik)
  • Uber Blows Through AI Budget in Four Months, Layoffs Coming (Tech Crunch, CNBC).

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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