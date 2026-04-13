Skip to content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Sunset Dunes Anniversary tops the list, but there's plenty of news from over the weekend.
10:01 AM PDT on April 13, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • One Year of Sunset Dunes (KQED)
  • Elks Grove Approves Contract with License Plate Reader (SacBee)
  • New EV Chargers in Costa Mesa (OC Reg)
  • Scott Wiener’s Record on Transit and Other Issues (SFExaminer)
  • Streets for All Endorse in Los Angeles City Races
  • What Should Long Beach Do with “Oil Islands” (LB Post)
  • “Hundreds of Sex Toys Thrown Around During Anti-Ice Protests” (Daily News)
  • Rolling Back Enviro Standards Hurts the Economy (Grist)
  • Prices for Used EVs Jumps with Gas Prices (Fast Company)
  • I Guess That’s One Way to Reduce the Number of Gov Candidates (SacBee)
  • It’s Never too Late to Learn to Ride a Bike (National Today)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp

Read More:

Headlines | Safety

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog California

State Legislation

OpEd: Separating Substance from False Solutions, E-bike and E-moto Activity in Sacramento 

Bob Mittelstaedt
April 13, 2026
Streetsblog USA |AI

Can This Tool Predict Where Your City’s Next Car Crash Will Happen?

April 12, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Safety

L.A. Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Citations Generated Nearly $20 Million Last Year

April 10, 2026
Video

The Week in Short Videos

April 10, 2026
Bike Summit

Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit

April 10, 2026
See all posts