Monday’s Headlines
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
OpEd: Separating Substance from False Solutions, E-bike and E-moto Activity in Sacramento
Can This Tool Predict Where Your City’s Next Car Crash Will Happen?
L.A. Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Citations Generated Nearly $20 Million Last Year
Public service announcement: never never ever park a car in a bus lane or at a bus stop! You will get a $293 citation. It's not worth it. Don't park in the bus lane.
The post L.A. Bus Lane Enforcement Camera Citations Generated Nearly $20 Million Last Year appeared first on Streetsblog Los Angeles.