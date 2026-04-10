Skip to content
Bike Summit

Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit

In addition to all of the other goodies, you'll get a chance to say "hi" to Mealnie who is handling Streetsblog's coverage of the summit.
10:17 AM PDT on April 10, 2026
Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit
Mary Daval of Bike Culver City and Women on Bikes addresses the crowd at the 2024 Bike Summit. Photo by Evan Dudley for CalBike.

The California Bicycle Coalition will host the 2026 Bike Summit in Sacramento on April 22 through 24. The deadline for getting tickets is today, Friday, April 10 (now!).

2026 California Bicycle Summit

As always there will be a lot to do, see, and talk about with your favorite bikey people. Sessions will inspire (How Citizens Can Win Safe Streets when Politicians Won’t with Robin Pam and Michael Schneider of Streets for All), inform (an update on what’s happening with Complete Streets on Caltrans roads from former Caltrans Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs, Jeanie Ward-Waller), and teach (Robert Prinz and Warren Wells will discuss the lessons learned from losing the bike lane on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge). 

There will even be a chance to brainstorm with Caltrans staff about improving safety – yes, Caltrans staff will be reaching out to the biking public for input.

Other sessions will discuss e-bikes (including one on e-bike safety and a debrief on the failed state e-bike incentive program), bike infrastructure in rural areas, riding a bike around driverless vehicles, how designing safety around a default male ideal shortchanges everyone, and a lot more.

There will be bike rides and walking tours, happy hours, and two plenary sessions, one of which will feature Sacramento Bee reporter Ariane Lange, and Cal Matters reporter Robert Lewis, both of whom have reported extensively on the dangers Californians face on the roads and state efforts– and lack thereof — to fix some of the problems. The reporters will discuss with CTC Commissioner Adonia Lugo how their data-driven reporting has helped reshape public understanding of road deaths and illuminate the full human and systemic cost of traffic violence.

Streetsblog California will be there, too, to cover some of the highlights.

The full program and registration information can be found here:

2026 California Bicycle Summit
Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Pinterest Share on WhatsApp
Photo of Melanie Curry
Melanie Curry

Read More:

Bike Summit | Safety

Comments Are Temporarily Disabled

Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.

Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.

More from Streetsblog California

Video

The Week in Short Videos

April 10, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

April 10, 2026
Streetsblog San Francisco |newsletter

Sunset Dunes One Year Out: They Built it and People Came

April 9, 2026
CA High-Speed Rail Authority (CAHSRA)

’60 Minutes’ Take On High-Speed Rail Ignored Facts And Offered Nothing New

April 9, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

April 9, 2026
See all posts