Final Deadline Today (Friday): Get Your Tickets to the California Bike Summit

The California Bicycle Coalition will host the 2026 Bike Summit in Sacramento on April 22 through 24. The deadline for getting tickets is today, Friday, April 10 (now!).

As always there will be a lot to do, see, and talk about with your favorite bikey people. Sessions will inspire (How Citizens Can Win Safe Streets when Politicians Won’t with Robin Pam and Michael Schneider of Streets for All), inform (an update on what’s happening with Complete Streets on Caltrans roads from former Caltrans Deputy Director of Planning and Modal Programs, Jeanie Ward-Waller), and teach (Robert Prinz and Warren Wells will discuss the lessons learned from losing the bike lane on the Richmond San Rafael Bridge).

There will even be a chance to brainstorm with Caltrans staff about improving safety – yes, Caltrans staff will be reaching out to the biking public for input.

Other sessions will discuss e-bikes (including one on e-bike safety and a debrief on the failed state e-bike incentive program), bike infrastructure in rural areas, riding a bike around driverless vehicles, how designing safety around a default male ideal shortchanges everyone, and a lot more.

There will be bike rides and walking tours, happy hours, and two plenary sessions, one of which will feature Sacramento Bee reporter Ariane Lange, and Cal Matters reporter Robert Lewis, both of whom have reported extensively on the dangers Californians face on the roads and state efforts– and lack thereof — to fix some of the problems. The reporters will discuss with CTC Commissioner Adonia Lugo how their data-driven reporting has helped reshape public understanding of road deaths and illuminate the full human and systemic cost of traffic violence.

Streetsblog California will be there, too, to cover some of the highlights.

The full program and registration information can be found here: